Matthew Kandrach: Rep. Rodney Davis must lead on infrastructure

First, Congress must recommit to funding highway maintenance reforms that might return us to a sustainable user-pay model, making significant progress towards a Vehicle Miles Traveled (VMT) fee to fund roads. This system would rely on additional infrastructure for monitoring and levying the tax that is not yet in place, but it has several critical benefits. The most noteworthy point is that it would not be affected by increasing fuel efficiency or the prevalence of hybrid and electric cars. Another, spelled out in a recent Congressional Budget Office report, is that a VMT fee could be adjusted based on factors such as vehicle configuration, weight, location, purpose, and other factors, allowing vehicles causing the greatest infrastructure damage to support their share of infrastructure costs without imposing an unsustainable burden on commuters or other drivers.