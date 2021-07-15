Megan Glover-Flanigan: Staying true to our American promise

What are we afraid of? We must unite as Americans, driven by a common sense of duty to the American promise that “All Men are Created equal that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”

This beautiful, brave vision, by a brilliant yet flawed human being, of something greater than what had yet been known in 1776 is what has served as a beacon of hope and inspiration for all future generations of Americans and to the world. Thus, the formal beginning of our quest to form a more perfect union.

The work of protecting, supporting and keeping our cherished American promise has always been and will continue to be challenging. Being the greatest country in the world does not come easy. Countless men and women of all backgrounds and ethnicities have sacrificed to protect the American promise.

The United States of America is the greatest country in the world. However, our greatness is at risk when truth becomes something we no longer validate or worse, we vilify. We must be better than that, we are Americans.

What are we afraid of? When TV personalities or candidates running for office use tag lines like "indoctrination," "radical socialist agenda" or shred the Constitution, they are doing so to get a visceral reaction from viewers and voters and are manipulating the trust folks have placed in them for their own personal gain. That personal gain comes in the form of higher ratings, which will equate a higher negotiated salary at the cable news network or in the case of the freshman Congresswoman from Georgia, blatant fundraising schemes.

It’s cheap and wrong and it should be beneath us all to set our standards so low. Too many people have sacrificed throughout our country’s history for Americans to give away their trust and even more importantly their vote to such cheap tactics. Making people constantly live in fear so they continue to tune in or give you their hard-earned money for your next campaign, is undignified and purposely divisive. We as Americans are better than that.

I am an educator with both a bachelor’s and master’s degree in history and the social sciences.

Social science teachers are some of the most patriotic people you will ever meet. We believe so whole heartedly in the American promise that we have chosen to spend our lives educating kids on the subject.

The United States of America has had many, wonderful and glorious accomplishments and yet also tremendous sin. The two truths can and must coexist. It is not indoctrination to understand that reality. To continue to white wash our history, as is the case with such attempts surrounding the attempted insurrection on January 6th would be dishonest and put what makes our country so great at risk.

Part of being a responsible, educated American is valuing the experiences and contributions of all groups to our American tapestry. The study of primary sources (meaning first hand documents from the period: letters, recordings, diaries, photographs, newspaper articles, property deeds, public records, etc) enables students, young and old, to develop a more authentic understanding of the cause and effect relationships that exist throughout time, the voices of traditionally underreported groups and therefore, get to the closest possible truths in American history.

Guess what? The version of American history that some people cling to did not tell our story accurately. History around the world was traditionally written by those with the power to maintain the narrative that made them look best. That pattern is not exclusive to the United States. However, because we are Americans, we now know that we can do better than that, without fear.

Women and people of color have always made great sacrifices and contributions to our nation and yet have also been historically denied equal access to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness by some white men in power. Yes, I said it and yes, it is true.

As American patriots we understand that we must absolve our sins and never, ever stop working for and believing in the more perfect union that has been promised to us by our founders. We must learn to turn away from those that claim to love America but try to keep us living in fear of our fellow Americans for their own personal gain.

Hate is not patriotic or part of the American promise. We are better than that. It is our duty to ensure that the truth shall set us free. Future generations at home and abroad are counting on it.

Megan Glover-Flanigan is an educator with Decatur Public Schools. She has degrees from Illinois State University and DePaul University.

