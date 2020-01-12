Melanie Ishmael: Decatur school board must do what's right

Children do not do well with constant change nor chaos and that is what they are dealing with across the board. It is very nice of Mr. Carson to have a conversation about Hope. However, I think we first need to acknowledge that the issues at Hope are a direct result of the BOLD plan’s merging Harris and Hope. The school is overcrowded and chaotic and our children are not getting an appropriate education.

As the negotiations continue, with the board refusing to budge, DPS61 is getting a reputation as a district that does not care about their employees. What happens if they all leave, where does that leave my son and his classmates?

Not everyone can do this job. These individuals are trained professionals who deserve better. DPS61 needs to show the world that they do care about their employees, especially those who work with our most vulnerable population.

I pray that someday Decatur will become a destination district. However, that day is not today. Graduating teachers have stated that they will only work for DPS61 as a last resort. Other teachers and teaching assistants are looking to work outside the district. Other districts are discussing pulling their children from the special education co-op.