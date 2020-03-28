Melanie Ishmael: Who will we have to teach our children?

Dear DPS Board of Education:
As we all take a step back due to the stay in place order, I hope that we, as a community, can look at the big picture of DPS61.
As of Jan. 11, there were approximately 61 teaching positions and 19 teaching assistant positions open in DPS61. According to the personnel action items listed for the board meetings from Jan. 14 to the board meeting on March 24, 11 teachers and 12 teaching assistants have been hired. However, 22 teachers have left or will be leaving at the end of the year, and 12 teaching assistants have been hired and 16 have left or will be leaving at the end of the year, leaving 57 teacher openings and 23 teaching assistant openings to begin our next school year. Many more teachers and teaching assistants are trying to leave. We will have school again. Who will teach our children?
When we look at what has happened this school year, there is a great divide between staff and administration. This divide is partly due to the many changes occurring, but it also due to perception:
• The DPS Board of Education does not perceive the teaching assistants as worthy of their current salary. DFTA perceives that they are worthy of making a living wage.
• The DEA does not perceive that Jeff Dase is an appropriate leader, leading to a vote of no confidence. But yet, the DPS school board and administration perceived him to be worthy of an unprecedented early five-year contract extension.
• The board perceives that DPS61 is a destination district. A great deal of the community perceive it is not a destination district, but a departure district, due to the numbers of students and staff who are leaving, leading to a petition of no confidence in the school board and administration of DPS61.
• The board perceives that the Instructional/Reading Recovery program is no longer worth funding. Those staff members, as well as most of the other educators and community members, believe the program is vital for our children to be successful.
When perceptions are so far apart, it is hard to make decisions. There needs to be a middle ground. The unfortunate part is that the board does not seem willing to listen to those who disagree with them. They do not seem willing to meet in the middle on any subject.
Facts do not lie. The number of teachers leaving the district is double the number coming in. The number of teaching assistants leaving is growing quickly. This school year, Hope Academy was dangerously understaffed, and Stephen Decatur struggled with staffing as well. The education of these children was negatively impacted. Will they ever catch up? How?
Now is the time for the DPS61 School Board to take a step back. Will you win the battle? Probably. You have the power. But in the process, you will lose the war. Many of you will not be on the next school board, so maybe this doesn’t matter to you. However, for those of us who have children in this district, it does matter. You have the power to stop this, by simply showing appreciation and respect for the district – including staff and families of all demographics – as a whole. Without them, there is no DPS61.
As our community comes together during this time of crisis, I ask each of you to take a look at what you are doing to stop the chaos in DPS61. When you look back on your time as a school board member, will you be proud of what you accomplished, or will you have regrets? Many of you know better and I and our community ask that you do better! Our children deserve your best!
Melanie Ishmael is a Decatur resident and a special education parent.
