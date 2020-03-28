Melanie Ishmael: Who will we have to teach our children?

• The board perceives that DPS61 is a destination district. A great deal of the community perceive it is not a destination district, but a departure district, due to the numbers of students and staff who are leaving, leading to a petition of no confidence in the school board and administration of DPS61.

• The board perceives that the Instructional/Reading Recovery program is no longer worth funding. Those staff members, as well as most of the other educators and community members, believe the program is vital for our children to be successful.

When perceptions are so far apart, it is hard to make decisions. There needs to be a middle ground. The unfortunate part is that the board does not seem willing to listen to those who disagree with them. They do not seem willing to meet in the middle on any subject.

Facts do not lie. The number of teachers leaving the district is double the number coming in. The number of teaching assistants leaving is growing quickly. This school year, Hope Academy was dangerously understaffed, and Stephen Decatur struggled with staffing as well. The education of these children was negatively impacted. Will they ever catch up? How?