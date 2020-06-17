Michael Graham: Hypocrisy in pandemic protests

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In New Hampshire, Republican Gov. Chris Sununu says his executive order banning gatherings of 10 people or more is still in place. He also simultaneously — and very publicly — encourages the Black Lives Matter protests in his state, with thousands crowded together on public streets.

In Pennsylvania, with one of the harshest lockdowns in the country, Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf has demanded strict adherence to his stay-at-home edicts, which still ban restaurant dining or groups of 25 or more. But he joined arm-in-arm with hundreds of protesters on the streets of Harrisburg, in apparent defiance of his own order.

Pressed about his apparent hypocrisy, Wolf acknowledged: “It was inconsistent, I acknowledge that. But I was trying to show support for a cause — the eradication of racism — that I think is very, very important, and I was trying to show my support for that effort.”

These two governors are hardly alone. Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New York, whose state has been hit harder by the horrors of the coronavirus than any other, also went out of his way to praise Black Lives Matter protests — despite both the massive crowds of people in close quarters and the destructive violence that followed some of the protests in New York City.