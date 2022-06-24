Michael Hiltzik: Country will continue to swing right

Ryan D. Nelson is a model of a modern anti-regulation conservative and culture warrior. As a Justice Department lawyer under President George W. Bush, he oversaw that administration's campaign to go easy on polluters and roll back environmental rules.

In a 2007 case, he argued that tuna should be labeled "dolphin-safe" even if caught in nets known to cause millions of dolphin deaths. In private practice, he filed a brief for seven states arguing that governments shouldn't be forced to upgrade their buildings in conformance with the Americans With Disabilities Act if the changes would cost money. His argument in the first case was rejected by an appellate court, and in the second by the Supreme Court.

Nelson's waffling about the human contribution to global warming at a Senate hearing on his nomination by President Donald Trump to a top Interior Department post prompted Trump to withdraw his nomination in 2018.

Instead, Trump named him to the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, which has jurisdiction over California and seven other Western states.

The Republican Senate confirmed him, and he sits on that court today. In May, he was the author of a 2-1 majority opinion declaring unconstitutional California's ban on the sale of semiautomatic weapons to those under 21.

Trump was able in his sole term to fill 28% of the 816 federal judicial seats, including 30% of the appellate judgeships and three of the nine Supreme Court seats, giving the latter court a potent 6-3 conservative majority. In this effort he was abetted by a Republican Senate majority that refused to fill open seats under President Obama and hastened Trump's appointees onto the bench.

The GOP's blocking of Obama's nomination of Merrick Garland to the Supreme Court is the best-known example of Republican obstruction, but once it gained a Senate majority it slow-walked Obama's nominations to the rest of the appellate bench, yielding a surfeit of vacancies for Trump to fill.

A majority of Americans favor stricter gun safety regulations, but those are also threatened by a pending ruling on New York regulations.

Wide-reaching goal

Trump outsourced the naming and vetting of Supreme Court candidates to the Federalist Society, a conservative legal group founded during the Reagan presidency and funded by the Koch network.

Trump's goal was to move appellate courts, not only the Supreme Court, to the right. He succeeded in three circuits: the Philadelphia-based 3rd, flipped from a majority of Democratic appointees to Republicans; the New York-based 2nd, which also flipped from a Democratic to Republican majority; and the 9th, which covers California and eight other states and with 29 active judges is the largest appellate court in the country.

Trump's influence may be most notable at the 9th Circuit. At the end of the Obama administration, the court was split 18 to 7 in favor of Democratic appointees. Trump's 10 appointments to the court reduced the Democratic majority to 16 to 13. Biden has appointed three new judges to the court, but all replaced Democratic appointees.

Two of the new appointees rattled their colleagues with their obliviousness to traditional court decorum. One, Lawrence VanDyke, a former solicitor general in Nevada and Montana, earned an unusual "not qualified" rating from the American Bar Assn., which found him to be "arrogant, lazy, an ideologue, and lacking in knowledge of the day-to-day practice, including procedural rules."

During the pandemic, Trump-appointed judges often overturned state and local regulations aimed at limiting potential super-spreader gatherings such as indoor religious services. They kept alive a lawsuit filed by Texas and other red states to declare the Affordable Care Act unconstitutional (an argument ultimately rejected by the Supreme Court).

Trump judges have voted to narrow the access of prison inmates and business employees to healthcare and disability benefits. They have turned a blind eye to state regulations aimed at undermining voting rights and overturned anti-discrimination laws designed to protect LGBTQ rights.

When it comes to another front-burner issue — gun control — Trump judges have been all-in on expanding gun rights and overturning state and local firearm regulations.

Young selections

The likelihood that Trump's stamp on the federal judiciary will persist doesn't derive only from the sheer number of his appointees occupying the bench.

Trump also picked relatively young judges, whose judicial careers might last for three or four decades or more. The average age of Trump's appointees to the appellate circuits was 47, five years younger than those selected by Obama.

Perhaps inevitably, Trump's younger nominees came to the bench without significant judicial experience or even lawyerly seasoning. One example is Kathryn Kimball Mizelle, a federal judge in Orlando, who issued a widely ridiculed ruling striking down the federal mask mandate for airlines and other public transportation on April 18. The Biden administration is appealing the ruling.

Mizelle was appointed in 2020 at the age of 33 by Trump after he had already lost reelection, becoming one of the youngest appointees to the federal bench in history. She was confirmed on a party-line vote despite being deemed unqualified by the American Bar Assn., in part because, having graduated from law school in 2012, she did not have close to the 12 years' legal experience the bar considered the bare minimum for a federal judge.

At the time of her nomination, Mizelle had participated in only two cases to the point of reaching a verdict — both as a legal intern, before she even had graduated from law school or obtained a law license.

The extreme rightward shift of the Supreme Court has already begun to erode the court's public standing.

The Pew Research Center found in February that only 54% of respondents had a favorable view of the court, down from 69% in mid-2019, according to several opinion polls. "Current views of the court are among the least positive in surveys dating back nearly four decades," the Pew pollsters reported.

Other poll results are even more dire — the Gallup Organization reported last year that Americans disapproved of the court's performance by 53% to 40%.

This isn't the first time that the court moved so far apart from public opinion that its credibility was jeopardized. In the 1930s, Chief Justice Charles Evans Hughes perceived a decline in the court's public standing resembling today's.

Seeking to curb the court's open hostility to New Deal and other progressive initiatives that had given birth to Franklin Roosevelt's 1937 court-packing scheme, Hughes orchestrated a reversal of the court's previous invalidation of a state minimum wage law by persuading one justice to change his mind. The "switch in time that saved nine" helped to torpedo FDR's plan.

It doesn't appear, however, that Chief Justice John Roberts has the same influence over his colleagues that Hughes exercised. In part, that's because the conservative majority is larger than in the 1930s and it's composed of more obdurate ideologues.

It's unclear what could shift the Supreme Court toward the center, other than persistent Democratic control of the White House and Senate and the passage of time. The American political and constitutional systems do not offer many options to change the ideological direction of a body endowed with lifetime appointments, other than expanding the size of the court or imposing term limits on justices.

Michael Hiltzik is a columnist for the Los Angeles Times.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0