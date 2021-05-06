Michael Hiltzik: Facebook no-decision does no good

On the surface — but only on the surface — the Facebook Oversight Board’s decision Wednesday on the banning Donald Trump looks like a solid blow against the misuse of the platform’s global reach to foment violence and undermine democracy.
The ostensibly independent board, which Facebook established to mute criticism that it tolerates posts that spread hate, undermine human rights and foment violence, upheld several decisions by Facebook to restrict Trump’s access to the platform during the insurrection on Jan. 6 and afterward.
These were its removal of two Trump posts on Jan. 6 that effectively egged on the insurrectionists attacking the U.S. Capitol that day and its blocking of Trump the following day “indefinitely and for at least the next two weeks.”
But the board punted back to Facebook executives the most important point of whether Trump should be permanently banned from the platform, a step that the social media platform Twitter has taken.
The board directed Facebook to “reexamine the arbitrary penalty it imposed on Jan. 7 and decide the appropriate penalty” within six months.
The board added, “It is not permissible for Facebook to keep a user off the platform for an undefined period, with no criteria for when or whether the account will be restored.”
For at least the next six months, the possibility of Trump’s return to Facebook will be open. That’s a shame, because it has already become evident that his banning by Facebook and Twitter has effectively muted his loathsome influence on our politics.
What does it mean to call Facebook’s Jan. 7 decision “arbitrary,” by the way? Sensible observers would say that Trump crossed a bright line by inciting a riot.
This is a decision that is likely to satisfy no one. Not only did the board fail to take a firm stand on the most crucial issue raised by Trump’s behavior, but it also failed to justify its own existence.
The decision seems unlikely to quell concerns raised in public and by lawmakers about Facebook’s power, and willingness, to distribute poisonous content worldwide.
Indeed, critics were loading their weapons within minutes of the decision’s publication on Wednesday morning.
The critics are right. From the Oversight Board’s inception, it faced doubts about whether it was truly independent of the company and its chairman, Mark Zuckerberg, and truly capable of taking a firm stand that might conflict with Facebook’s business model. Here, in its first major decision, it failed to put the doubts to rest.
Signs that the board might be hobbled by its own structure emerged early. In the first place, it’s too big — 20 members currently, with the expectation of an expansion to 40. Its size plays into the old saw about committees being the place where hard judgments go to be buried.
Facebook bragged about the board’s ethnic and geographical diversity. But many of its members are academics or former high-level government ministers and advocacy group officials. They all have creditable resumes, but it’s fair to ask whether as a group they’re accustomed to taking hard decisions on specific questions, rather than making policy.
What’s also exasperating is that the decision makes it impossible to assess the board’s procedures and performance.
That’s because it’s essentially anonymous. The decision was “prepared” by a panel of five members — unidentified — and ratified by a majority, also unidentified. The decision mentions that a minority dissented from various of its elements, but doesn’t identify the dissenters, or even make clear that the same minority dissented in every particular.
As a result, no one can determine how the various members applied their expertise to the Trump question.
The board threw up its hands at the thorniest question and handed its decision-making authority, such as it was, back to Zuckerberg himself. We’re back where we started.