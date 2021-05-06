Michael Hiltzik: Facebook no-decision does no good

For at least the next six months, the possibility of Trump’s return to Facebook will be open. That’s a shame, because it has already become evident that his banning by Facebook and Twitter has effectively muted his loathsome influence on our politics.

What does it mean to call Facebook’s Jan. 7 decision “arbitrary,” by the way? Sensible observers would say that Trump crossed a bright line by inciting a riot.

This is a decision that is likely to satisfy no one. Not only did the board fail to take a firm stand on the most crucial issue raised by Trump’s behavior, but it also failed to justify its own existence.

The decision seems unlikely to quell concerns raised in public and by lawmakers about Facebook’s power, and willingness, to distribute poisonous content worldwide.

Indeed, critics were loading their weapons within minutes of the decision’s publication on Wednesday morning.

The critics are right. From the Oversight Board’s inception, it faced doubts about whether it was truly independent of the company and its chairman, Mark Zuckerberg, and truly capable of taking a firm stand that might conflict with Facebook’s business model. Here, in its first major decision, it failed to put the doubts to rest.