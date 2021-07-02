Michael Hiltzik: Historians: Trump not worst leader

Horseplayers know that you can never depend on a sure thing. But who could have expected that in a race to be deemed America's worst president, Donald Trump wouldn't only fail to win, but that he would come in only fourth?

Yet that's the result of C-SPAN's latest survey of presidential historians, released Wednesday, its fourth in a series that began in 2000 and is repeated every time there's a change in administrations.

This year, Trump finished behind out a triumvirate of slavery-era presidents who have occupied the three bottom rankings in every survey: Franklin Pierce, Andrew Johnson and James Buchanan.

That said, however, Trump has nothing to be proud of: He was judged worse than some of the outstanding zeros who have led the nation in the 232 years since George Washington's inauguration in 1789.

Among them are William Henry Harrison, who served only 31 days in 1841 before succumbing to pneumonia; Warren Harding, whose administration set a standard for corruption that other occupants of the White House can only shoot for in vain; and Herbert Hoover, who is indelibly linked to the onset of the Great Depression.

The survey of historians is useful not only as grist for a multitude of barroom debates, but as a window into how the reputations of historical figures can shift with the tides of contemporary thought.

Few presidents are immune from reexamination. In this survey, stability appears to be the rule largely at the bottom and the top: Lincoln, Washington and Franklin D. Roosevelt have had a lock on the top three slots every time — Lincoln has always ranked first, but FDR and Washington, who were ranked second and third respectively in 2000, swapped places in the 2009 poll and kept those rankings in 2017 and 2021.

As for the three bottom-dwellers, their rankings testify to the enduring impact of the slavery era. Pierce who served in 1853-1857, signed the Kansas-Nebraska Act, which launched a round of bloody conflict between pro-slavery and abolitionist forces, and oversaw enforcement of the Fugitive Slave Act, perhaps the most detested law in American history.

Pierce was followed by Buchanan, whose maladroit administration set the stage for the Civil War. Andrew Johnson, who succeeded the assassinated Lincoln, launched Reconstruction, one of the most profoundly mismanaged government projects ever.

Another pocket of consistency is the span of 35 years from FDR through Lyndon Johnson. The five presidents in that time frame have all landed within the top 11 in every survey.

Jackson's image as a "champion of frontier democracy" has been revised with the recognition that his championship was chiefly enjoyed by white people. Now, he's remembered as a holder of slaves and killer of Indigenous peoples.

A similar reconsideration has driven Wilson's ranking down from No. 6 to No. 13. The drag on his reputation is visible in the category of "equal justice for all," in which he has plummeted from No. 20 to No. 37.

Wilson is increasingly identified as an unremitting racist and segregationist, to the extent that Princeton University, where he served as a faculty member and as president from 1902 to 1910, last year took his name off its School of International and Public Affairs and from a residential college on campus.

That brings us back to Trump. Although he may have been outdone in general atrociousness by that slavery-era trio, the historians' panel found little to recommend him. He's ranked dead last on moral authority and administrative skills, and within four from the bottom on crisis leadership, international relations, relations with Congress, the pursuit of equal justice for all and performance within contemporary context.

Trump's best showing is his ranking at No. 32 in public persuasion, but that points to a flaw in the survey's construction. This category has almost no qualitative component.

In any case, as the survey shows that few presidential reputations are etched in stone, Trump's record is bound to be reexamined with the passing of the years.

Michael Hiltzik is a columnist for the Los Angeles Times.

