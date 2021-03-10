Michael Hiltzik: Not ready for COVID disability case

Many don't qualify for online applications. SSI applications have fallen by more than 30% over the last year, a drop-off attributed almost exclusively to the office closures.

Advocates expect the field offices to be inundated with backed-up applications once they do reopen, causing costly delays for SSI and disability applicants alike.

No one has been able to estimate the size of the wave that may be building. Medical experts say that 10% of COVID patients develop long-term symptoms.

Some studies place the figure higher — with up to 15% exhibiting "significant pulmonary/cardiac damage" (that is, of the lungs and heart), and 5% suffering from long-term symptoms related to treatment in intensive care units, known as post-ICU syndrome.

If that remained true of the 29 million U.S. COVID cases thus far and all applied for disability, it would suggest that as many as 5.8 million new disability cases would appear. About 15% of the disability rolls comprise spouses and children of disabled workers, bringing the total to as many as 6.7 million new cases.

That would be an extreme development. But even a portion of that would overwhelm the disability program, which currently serves more than 8.1 million workers and about 1.5 million of their dependents.