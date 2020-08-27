Michael Hiltzik: Science doesn't move at warp speed

Trump is not alone in seeing these problems that can be quickly solved if only money and willpower are brought to bear. Before Trump’s Operation Warp Speed, there was the Obama administration’s “Cancer Moonshot,” and before that the Nixon administration’s “War on Cancer.”

Both programs did augment research funding — the Moonshot was provided with $1.8 billion over seven years and the War on Cancer (specifically, the National Cancer Act of 1971) was initially funded with $1.6 billion over three years — but obviously cancer hasn’t been cured. The main reason may be that the task was far more complicated and the target more elusive than enthusiasts anticipated.

“Warp speed” and “moonshot” evoke programs like the Manhattan Project, which produced the atomic bomb in a mere three years, and the space race, which in 1969 fulfilled John F. Kennedy’s 1961 objective of placing a man on the moon and returning him to Earth by the end of that decade.

Both were essentially engineering challenges; there were few doubts that the challenges could be vanquished in time, given suitable infusions of funding and manpower. Biology is more complicated — perhaps infinitely so.