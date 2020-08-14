Michael R. Strain: Closed schools are a national emergency

Many parents in the U.S. are coming to grips with the reality that their children may not return to their schools until the fall semester of 2021. Schools that aren’t opening this fall seem to be waiting for a coronavirus vaccine, and even the most optimistic scenarios don’t envision one to be approved and widely distributed in time for the start of the spring semester in January 2021.
Tragically, the lack of urgency and creative thinking from political leadership at all levels of government is allowing this to happen. Where is the audacity?
As has been widely remarked — including by the American Academy of Pediatrics, which “strongly advocates” for the goal of in-person learning this fall — this is devastating for the social and emotional development of children. Educational outcomes will plunge after two or three semesters of virtual learning, food insecurity among kids will increase, and learning disparities between higher- and lower-income children will widen.
Children who are learning remotely today will see their later-life economic outcomes suffer when they become adults. As I wrote in a column last month, my rough estimate is that keeping kids out of in-person learning for a year could cost a typical worker who graduated from high school but didn’t attend college around $30,000 per decade. A World Bank study estimates that one semester of virtual learning will lower future global GDP by 15%.
This is where audacious ideas have been conspicuously absent. Rather than throwing in the towel and waiting for a vaccine, they could be finding creative ways to keep kids in classrooms while also making sure in-person learning is as safe as possible for children and teachers.
Classes should be held outdoors wherever possible. Football, baseball and soccer fields can be converted to outdoor classrooms; for many weeks, students and teachers wouldn’t need to spend much time indoors. Tents can keep children dry if it is raining. Heat lamps can keep them warm during a fall chill. Restaurants have figured out how to do this. Schools can, too.
Children should be kept in small, assigned groups, and groups should mingle as little as possible. If local officials decide that all students can’t attend in person five days a week to keep density low, the school week should be extended, and some classes should be held on weekends and evenings. And districts that go virtual this fall should begin planning immediately to keep schools open in the summer of 2021 to make up for lost classroom instruction.
Audacious plans will require funding. State and local governments, with balanced budget requirements and plunging tax revenue, are strapped for cash. The federal government needs to provide grants to states and localities for the purpose of financing the measures necessary to open schools as safely as possible: hiring additional teachers, nurses and bus drivers; paying teachers for extended school weeks; upgrading ventilation systems; purchasing hand sanitizer, masks and protective gear for kids and teachers; setting up temporary classrooms, and so on.
Federal grants to states and localities should have appropriate strings attached to prevent the money from being used to shore up pension funds. An important goal should be to stop states and localities from laying off teachers and other education workers. Furthermore, the grants can help districts increase school employment above pre-pandemic levels so that they have the manpower to safely reopen while also reducing the unemployment rate. Reopening schools would allow more parents to go back to work this fall, further supporting the economy.
The U.S. is still in the first half of the fight against the pandemic. Right now, the nation is staring at its shoes, dispirited, in a posture of uncertainty and defeat. That’s a choice. But there’s a better one: go bold.
Michael R. Strain is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist.
