Michael Reagan: Anti-police schemes could backfire

But the protesters better be careful. Their urban land grab could very easily backfire and wreck their dreams of a cop-free world. If their occupation ends in violence, it will fuel the growing law-and-order backlash created when the country watched dozens of George Floyd protest marches turn into unpoliced rioting and looting. If the mayor of Seattle doesn’t step up soon and retake CHAZ, we’re going to get copycat CHAZ’s in Portland, Los Angeles or a town near you.

Doing nothing to stop the protesters on Day One and then groveling before their absurd demands has been a huge mistake. As my father knew, you have to stand up to people who take the law into their own hands, not surrender to them. One of his most famous mottos was “Peace through strength.” It’s not peace through weakness, which Seattle’s spineless mayor apparently believes.

It’s a scary time for our country. I’m terrified of the violence and lawlessness and where it might go next.

Marching and protesting peacefully in the street is fine. It’s a Constitutional right. But when you see mobs burning parts of our towns down or taking over several blocks of our cities, you shouldn’t wonder why gun sales are going through the roof.