Michael Reagan: Biden an ongoing harbinger of doom

How can anyone with a gram of common sense see idiotic things like this and not conclude that the country has gone insane? No wonder suicides and drug ODs have spiked.

Until the pandemic arrived, for many aging Boomers traveling was their only fun. After decades of hard work and saving, they looked forward each year to flying to Europe or going on cruise ships for two weeks, two months, even an entire year.

As my wife the travel agent can tell you, the cruise industry has been sunk by the war on COVID. The CDC has made it virtually impossible for cruise companies to adapt their ships to its strict and constantly changing rules.

Meanwhile, in Washington, President Biden and Dr. Fauci continue to give us no good news and nothing to look forward to.

The rapid development and production of a vaccine for CVOID-19 – an absolute miracle – and the recent sharp drop in cases and deaths should be daily cause for joy and optimism.

Yet Biden and Fauci keep moving the goal posts back. Now they tell us the vaccine won’t be enough to allow us to return to what life was like BC – Before COVID.