Michael Reagan: Blame government stupidity for fires

Lots of people in politics and the media out here in California are blaming global warming for the 26 major wildfires that have killed at least 24, burned more than 3 million acres and destroyed thousands of homes.

But let’s get real.

This state has been plagued by wildfires long before baby left-wingers like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez decided that they’re caused by humans heating up the planet by burning fossil fuels.

I grew up in Los Angeles in the 1950s.

We didn’t have as many people, cars or smokestacks in those days, but we had plenty of 115-degree days in the summer.

Why? Mainly because we were living in a desert.

The L.A. area may not actually meet the official definition of a desert, but anyone who’s lived here long enough to get a suntan knows that’s essentially what it is.

If it weren’t for the Colorado River, which provides 1.4 trillion gallons of water a year to about 18 million Southern Californians, we couldn’t survive here.

Because we live in a basin, and because temperature inversions in the atmosphere form caps that trap smoke and pollution, we’ve always had smoke or smog hanging over us.