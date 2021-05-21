Michael Reagan: Boycott would have a great impact

I’m thinking specifically of the NBA, superstar role models like LeBron James and hundreds of other highly paid pro basketball and football players.

NBA players won’t be competing in the winter Olympics, obviously, but if they want to be consistent and principled, they need to man up and take a knee against China.

It will take a whole lot of courage. The NBA is a lucrative and extremely popular brand in China. It makes tons of money selling its merchandise and streaming its games there. Players also derive part of their huge salaries from the league’s popularity in China.

Stars like Lebron James need to apply their high standards of justice and moral outrage to China. NBA players need to protest the bad things China’s authoritarian government have been doing to its own people – and the rest of us.

China gave the world the COVID-19 pandemic. It has colonized Tibet and threatens to annex Taiwan. It’s expanding its military presence in the Pacific. China, to steal a phrase, is the Evil Empire of our day.

It needs to be publicly shamed and punished by the free world for its human rights violations, and the NBA and its players have the power to do both – if they can find the courage.