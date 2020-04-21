Michael Reagan: It's time for shutdown to conclude

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

I ran into a nurse I know this week.

“Let me ask you a question,” I said, keeping a safe six feet away from her.

“About 40 percent of the people in the country get a flu vaccine each year and yet we still lose between 25,000 and 60,000 every flu season. A couple years ago there were something like 80,000 deaths. And we didn’t shut down the country.”

“That’s right.”

“I know people who get flu shots each year but still get the flu. Their doctor always explains it was because they caught a different strain of the flu than the one she gave them the vaccine for.”

“That’s right.”

“So if we come up with a vaccine for COVID-19 in a year or so, and I start getting COVID-19 shots, could I still get COVID-20, or COVID-21?”

“Yes.”

“So this war against the coronavirus is just the beginning of a never-ending war?”

“Yes,” she said. “It’s sad so many people are dying, but many of us think that what we’ve been doing is kind of silly.”

I talked to another friend this week who is a state senator in California.