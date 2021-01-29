Michael Reagan: On the dangerous progressive page

For the last four years Maddow and lefty Democrats like her in the media have accused Trump of being a dictator at least ten times a day.

But they apparently haven’t noticed yet that Joe Biden has been signing executive decrees like Joe Stalin on speed and plans to keep 5,000 armed National Guard troops on the streets of Washington until March.

Can you imagine how loudly Maddow, Chuck Todd and the hypocritical civil libertarians at the New York Times editorial page would have howled if Trump had brought 15,000 armed troops into D.C. for any reason – including a parade?

He sent a few busloads of soldiers to protect a federal courthouse in Seattle from being torched by rioters last year and he was called Hitler Junior.

Maddow and her fellow travelers in and out of government see right wing domestic terrorists hiding under every other deplorable bed between Manhattan and Hollywood.

Some of them are openly calling conservative Republicans, Trump supporters, Christians and even libertarians “domestic terrorists” and suggesting that they need to be deprogrammed in reeducation camps or denied jobs or government contracts based on their political beliefs.