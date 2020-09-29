Michael Reagan: Protestors are only making enemies

I can’t tell you how many people have told me how frightened they are for the safety of their children and the future of the country they’ll grow up in.

Other good people I’ve talked to lately have completely changed the way they feel about Black people because of the riots and the rise of the radical BLM.

These people were never even close to being racists before, but now they are.

That’s what BLM wants, of course.

Their goal is not to get justice for the few unarmed Black victims of police violence in the U.S. each year or to solve the social, economic and policing problems of Black people and their communities.

The BLM’s radicals are open Marxists who want to create chaos, foment racial hatred and tear down America’s founding values and democratic ideals.

So far, the BLM has been successful, thanks to the great job the mainstream media have done to ignore its true nature and goals, spread its propaganda and lies and treat it like it’s the League of Women Voters.

For six months – until the grand jury’s report Wednesday – the media gave us the BLM’s version of how Breonna Taylor died in her apartment March 13.