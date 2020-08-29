Michael Reagan: This was the best GOP convention

I swear it was televised in black-and-white.

The contrasting conventions prove that what my father said decades ago about the difference between Republicans and Democrats is still true. Paraphrasing him, he said with Republicans it’s always morning in America and with Democrats it’s always darkness – midnight in a rainstorm, I’d say.

The DNC was not just dull, boring and over-weighted with the dead ideas of socialism. It was a depressing and unrelentingly negative affair. The ordinary Americans they found to speak came to tell sob stories about how evil Donald Trump was and how much his policies hurt them.

Based on how they portrayed themselves at their convention, Democrats must be the saddest human beings on the planet. They enjoy all the great things that freedom and capitalism can bring, but they’re never happy.

Unlike Republicans who look to the future, they’re slaves to the past, guilty about America’s greatness, clueless about its founding ideals and fixated on its imperfections.

The Democrats proved at their convention they don’t have any fresh ideas or policies of their own to make America better. All they can do is repeat, “Get rid of Trump. Get rid of Trump.”

It’s the only strategy they have, but even with the corrupt liberal media’s help it’s not going to be enough to make Joe Biden president.

Michael Reagan is the son of President Ronald Reagan, a political consultant and author.

