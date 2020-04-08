Michael Reagan: Trump is being a good general

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

It’s lucky I’m being such a good American and sheltering at home.

Every day I’ve been able to watch President Trump’s coronavirus White House press briefings and the press conferences of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

It’s been tough keeping up with all the scientific, financial and political twists and turns of our national war on the coronavirus.

I was ready to dump all my stocks and start hoarding cash when I heard predictions of 37 million unemployed and concerns about the coming of another Great Depression. But I calmed down after watching the president and his medical experts.

There were a lot of crazy charts with curves and coronavirus numbers flying around. And to be honest, I’m not sure I remember exactly what Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx said, other than that the latest real-time data on the virus shows the U.S. death toll will be much lower than originally projected by the doomsayers – between 100,000 and 200,000, maybe even lower.

That good news for our spooked and shut-down country did little to reduce the number of gotcha questions from the liberal media rats in the White House press room, who spend most of their time trying to trip up Trump.