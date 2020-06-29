The Democrat appeasers are not going to get tough on the street mobs. They see the wave of lawlessness and disorder as a weapon to defeat President Trump. It may backfire, however.

Democrats are so foolish they actually think if Joe Biden becomes president things will get back to normal. I’m sure the Poles thought the same way when they were taken over by Soviets after World War II: “If we just act nice to these bad guys, it’ll all be OK.”

But Democrats have learned nothing from history.

You don’t appease mobs, especially destructive mobs. You don’t take a knee to vandals. They only get more violent and demand more power.

The young Americans mindlessly tearing down statues of Ulysses S. Grant and demanding that police departments be defunded or disbanded are historical illiterates, but that’s not all.

They’ve been brainwashed by their college teachers into thinking that America is a terrible country built on racism.

Are there racists in America? Sure. But racism is not systemic the way it once was for seventy years in the Jim Crow South by law and in fact in the North.

Institutional racism, even if it existed the way Black Lives Matter and the demonstrators claim, is no excuse for destroying the country. It’s time for all of them to grow up, quit breaking things and start studying history.

Michael Reagan is the son of President Ronald Reagan.

