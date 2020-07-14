Michael Shannon: Mail-in voting will cause disaster

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

You can add another item to the list of shortages in our current age of the China Flu.

Political trust is harder to find than disinfectant wipes. With the suspicion level this high, one would think political leaders on both sides would be working hard to make sure the November election runs smoothly, and results up and down the tickets are reported quickly.

Unfortunately, this time suspense may be killing us before and after the polls close.

The Washington Post (better known here as the WoePost) once again has the bad news. In an analysis of the upcoming presidential election, the headline reads: “Barring a landslide, what’s probably not coming on Nov. 3? A result in the race for the White House.”

With the exception of the victory by Donald Trump in 2016, nothing could be better calculated to create suspicion among the losers of the presidential contest than delaying the final result for a week or more.

Voters want the results of elections to be clear, prompt and final. Waiting while ballots are counted in some backroom only creates suspicion that someone is monkeying with the count.