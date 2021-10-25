Michael Smolens: Papers close, misconduct increases

The closure of local newspapers across the country over the years has been coupled with concern about how public officials would behave without the community watchdog looking over their shoulders.

The handwringing has been justified. Studies have shown that public corruption and taxpayer costs have increased after newspapers were shuttered.

But there was sparse research on the impact of newspaper closures on local corporations, and the results of studies that had been done were mixed. A new report draws more definitive conclusions.

A nationwide study published this year says that legal violations by corporations increased and the fines they were assessed spiked when local newspapers went away. The larger fines suggest companies had become bolder in breaking the law.

The study — "When the local newspaper leaves town: the effects of local newspaper closures on corporate misconduct" — said overall violations went up 1.1. percent while fines increased by 15.2 percent.

The researchers found a broad array of increased violations involving securities, environmental, consumer protection and workplace safety laws, among others.

Given the study involves known violations, the researchers also suggested there likely was a greater increase in undetected violations that, if uncovered, would have resulted in more fines.

Recommended for you…

The study, citing research by the Pew Research Center, said circulation of local newspapers in the United States had decreased by 50 percent over two decades as of 2019. But the study looked at communities where the news organizations actually ceased, and did not include mergers, reduced frequency of publication or change to online-only because that doesn't necessarily affect local news availability.

The researchers also looked at other potential factors for the increase in corporate malfeasance.

"This effect is not driven by the underlying economic conditions, the underlying local fraud environment, or the underlying firm conditions," the study said.

Enhanced enforcement also was factored into the analysis. For example, the study noted the number of workplace violations increased substantially from 2006 to 2007 after several initiatives by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration to crack down on job-site safety violations.

That trend appeared across the study's sample that included areas with closed newspapers and areas where newspapers remained open, which served as the control group. They did not see an increase in inspections specifically in communities where a newspaper had closed.

The study cited previous reports and found "mixed" or "ambiguous" results about the effectiveness of the local newspapers' watchdog role when it came to companies. The researchers added that hasn't been the case with studies about the demise of news media and public officials and agencies.

Bloomberg CityLab cited one study that concluded disruptions in local news coverage are often followed by higher long-term borrowing costs for cities.

"Costs for bonds can rise as much as 11 basis points after the closure of a local newspaper — a finding that can't be attributed to other underlying economic conditions, the authors say. Those civic watchdogs make a difference to the bottom line," according to CityLab.

The report looked at nearly 26,500 violations of more than 1,380 publicly listed companies at some 10,000 sites from 2000 to 2017.

The decline of newspapers has been widely chronicled along with the potential impacts on society. Now there's a report quantifying how that affects business behavior, as earlier studies did regarding actions by public officials.

In the end, all this research justifies a simple notion: Support your local news organizations.

Michael Smolens is a columnist for the San Diego Union-Tribune

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0