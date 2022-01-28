Mike Griffin: A battle of haves and have-nots

What began as a war over slave ownership has survived the industrial revolution, the great depression, McCarthyism, Reagan’s war on workers and Bushism, flourished under Trumpism. A war between the haves and have nots; funded by America’s wealthiest corporate kingmakers.

In past decades the enemies of democracy showed some restraint, lurked in the shadows, and lobbied (bribed) both sides of the aisle to achieve overwhelming power and control over working Americans, the poor and democracy itself.

Trump, his political minions, wealthy backers and compliant media have bolstered the assault on democracy and reinvigorated civil war. Red states and Blue states. Their weapons of choice are countless lies, suspicion, hate, anti-government fear and attacks on America’s most sacred institutions.

They built coalitions with neo-Nazis, extremists of all stripes, who stoked the assault on our nation’s capital. An assault on our representatives, including the Vice President, our constitution; then engaged in a barrage of lies to rewrite the history of what America saw in live television coverage. The new Republican Party was born. In absolute cowardice, every Republican lawmaker except two, grovel at the feet of the master of deceit, Donald Trump.

So vile are Republican leaders, they are willing to risk the lives of thousands of fellow Americans by politicizing government and scientific responses to the COVID pandemic. They are willing to watch their constituents die to further their campaign of hate and division; to grab power to bring our democracy to its knees.

The assault on democracy is coming from one side of the aisle. Behind cowardly Republicans lies a sinister network of financial backers. They’ve always existed but now they are emboldened by the success of the web of lies spun by Trumpism. Many are well known, The Heritage Foundation, the Koch Foundation, the National Chamber of Commerce, the National Association of Manufacturers; too many to mention. Investment giants, hedge fund managers and Wall Street moguls fund the move to totalitarianism.

In the last few years hedge fund managers have taken over newspaper syndicates, television media outlets, and radio networks controlling how we view issues important to our daily lives. FOX News is a perfect example. Often important issues are not reported or buried in small articles in the back pages of local newspapers.

It is common to see huge front page stories about cheerleaders or local sports teams while threats to democracy is barely reported on. Local papers continue to endorse area candidates tied to Trump and the Republican Party. Local papers frequently avoid questioning politicians on important issues. Dumbing down voters is a harmful threat to free and fair elections.

Our precious America is deeply divided and under a threat we have not seen in our lifetime. Lies have replaced truth, hate and division have replaced common good. Distortion has replaced fact. Cultism has replaced patriotism. 20% of Americans are drunk on Trump Tea and another 20% are exploiting it for personal and political gain. Accountability is certainly part of the cure; real patriotism, responsible journalism, and a belief in our constitution and the rule of law; in one nation, will help restore our precious America. So is the ballot box.

Mike Griffin is a resident of Decatur.

