MIKE GRIFFIN: Election offers a choice

It was interesting to see the huge cash inputs from Richard Uhlein and Ken Griffin into the Illinois governor’s race. Both donors dumped millions into the campaigns of Richard Irvin and Darren Bailey in the primary.

Uhlein donated $20 million to a pact aligned with Bailey and has added one million to his coffers in the general election. Ken Griffin, Citadel Investment CEO, doled out $50 million to primary candidate Richard Irvin.

Imagine what $90 million could do for hunger, reducing poverty or, perish the thought, rewarding hard-working employees. Can you guess what they are trying to purchase?

Your democracy, power and absolute control over America’s future. This is today’s Republican Party.

It is easy to think that what is happening nationally will not happen in Illinois, Macon County or Decatur, but it is and being a lifelong Republican voter , a fiscal conservative, will not isolate you from the chaos Trumpism is inflicting on Democracy. Much like the Jim Jones syndrome, too many Americans have drank the Trump tea and joined the cult that now controls the Republican Party.

Millions are willing to ignore the lawless behavior of America’s greatest con man and leader of the biggest criminal enterprise in American history. Is your allegiance to Trump and his lawlessness greater than your love of democracy and country?

Consider that Bailey and Mary Miller have sought and received the nod from Donald Trump. Consider that Uhlein and Griffin have supported Trump in his effort to overthrow the vote of the American people by massive contributions to the Trump campaign.

They supported a criminal who committed treason, was twice impeached, who tried to use fake electors, sway election officials to alter election results, ruined the lives of those who supported him, corrupted the DOJ and the Secret Service, and stole classified documents putting national security at risk.

Bailey, Mary Miller and Chris Miller (an Illinois state representative whose truck was parked at the capitol on Jan 6 with a 3% sticker on the bumper) have been joined by Dan Caulkins and Brad Halbrook in the effort to support Republican fascism. The 3 %-ers are described by the Southern Poverty Law Center as an extremist organization. Clearly this is not the Republican Party mom and dad subscribed to.

You have a choice in this upcoming election. You can vote for democracy, freedom, America, or support the corporate fascism dictatorship of the Trump lackeys like the unbelievable cowards Lindsay Graham, Mitch McConnell and the biggest coward in America, Kevin McCarthy.