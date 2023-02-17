The Illinois assault weapons law has brought controversy that opened a window into some troubling political dynamics in Macon County and downstate Illinois. The new law has many flaws and much of it will not curtail mass shootings. Rushed and poorly formulated, parts of it will be effective, but we must remember, it is the law.

I was disappointed by the response of Macon County Sheriff, Jim Root, backed by constitutional scholar Ed Yoder, county board chairman and his band of merry men on the county board. Root, also a constitutional scholar, claims the law violates his oath of office when in fact, refusal to uphold the rule of law does exactly that and is the same for county board members. Whether we like the law or not, I don’t, but as Americans we are obligated to follow it. Constitutionality, it will be decided in the courts, not by the Republican Party.

If elected officials are allowed to pick and choose which laws they will enforce we no longer have a democracy. If you vow not to enforce the laws you took an oath to uphold, you should resign or be removed from office.

Yoder’s tirade against Governor Pritzker’s inaugural address which Yoder deemed “divisive” for using words like "extremist," "right-winger" and "hate," was pathetic. The rhetoric is typical of those who lost an election or a vote in the house, and it smacks of Trumpism and extremism. Not one of these stalwart Republican defenders of freedom could find their voice to object to an insurrectionist who broke so many laws we lost count.

Macon County government has taken a hard right turn. If you can’t get the votes, eliminate them. The move by Yoder and his large majority to downsize the county board accomplished a few things, none of which favors preserving democracy. First, it centralized decision-making power to a smaller group of his fellow party members. It took away the right to choose our representation; democracy denied. This power trip enabled the board to put the measure on the ballot to remove the county auditor position. The auditor’s position has always been democratically elected; again, democracy denied.

Whether intentional or indifferent stupidity, the right for voters to choose who fills that position insures the auditor answers to we the people and not a power-thirsty board which must be subject to audits. The board will have the power unchecked over spending, and make no mistake, corruption will follow. The cost of outsourcing the auditor’s duties will be astronomical and contractors will only answer to the board that orchestrated downsizing democracy. We must maintain the auditor as an elected position.

Across our nation, Republicans have engaged in voter fraud while using fraud as an excuse to commit it. Republicans have used gerrymandering, massive voter suppression laws, purging voter rolls, fake electors and voter intimidation, including insurrection.

Consider the rhetoric of downstate politicians using divisive commentary pitting Chicago against the rest of the state. Tell every lie you can and see what sticks. An overwhelming majority of Republican lawmakers still support the big lie and the rest are too gutless to counter it except for Adam Kinzinger and Liz Cheney.

The new Congress is dedicated only to chaos in an attempt to rewrite the history of their attempt to overthrow our democracy. The one thing they will not admit is that the majority of Americans chose who they believe in.

Stop conniving, stop lying, stop whining, and help make the will of we the people happen and for God’s sake stop enabling elected officials engaging in anti-American activity. Our nation, our democracy, hangs in the balance as never before since the Civil War and like that war, the threat comes from enemies from within.