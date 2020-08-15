Mike McCabe: Guaranteed basic income makes sense

A new economic revolution is now upon us. Robots are rapidly replacing factory workers. One day soon, robots also will be delivering packages, laying bricks, hanging drywall, pouring cement, installing carpet, flipping burgers.

Driverless vehicles are coming. When they arrive, the millions of truck drivers, bus drivers, taxi drivers, and other Americans who drive for a living will have to find another line of work, or else go on welfare.

Those old welfare programs were constructed generations ago in response to the turmoil of the Industrial Revolution. We spend hundreds of billions of dollars on them every year. Recipients have to be poor to get help and must stay poor to keep it. With UBI, in contrast, the more you work, the better off you are. You can climb the ladder and keep right on climbing.

No one can live on $1,000 a month. But the security of a basic income payment makes it possible to work for low wages and not be doomed to live in poverty. And for those longing to start their own business who are now stuck living paycheck to paycheck, UBI makes it possible to reach for that dream.

A national UBI would enable people to make a better life for themselves, and create a more prosperous economy for everyone.