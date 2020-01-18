Miller: Pritzker makes change in Madigan answer

The governor also claimed that the constant drumbeat of scandal and corruption surrounding Madigan would not damage the prospects for his graduated income tax constitutional amendment referendum this November. One of the arguments the opposition has already used boils down to "Do you trust these Madigan people to do the right thing with the new tax and the new revenue?"

Pritzker said he didn't think the two issues were related, prefacing his remarks by saying "we need to make sure we're passing legislation," on ethics and reform and "rooting out these folks" with investigations.

"I think it's fairly straightforward to people that I believe in a fairer tax system and so do a significant majority of people in the state," Pritzker said. "So I don't think it'll have a deleterious effect in that regard." I guess we'll find out.

I also asked Pritzker if he planned to reopen the cannabis legalization law to expand it to other things, like, for instance, home grow licenses for recreational consumers.

"From my perspective," Pritzker said, "we need to let this law settle in.

"We've got a lot of things we've got to monitor and keep track of to determine what other technical changes may need to take place."