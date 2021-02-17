Minky Worden: Will IOC ignore China's abuses?

More than 1 million Turkic Muslims are in what are being called "political education" camps and prisons. An unknown number of the children left behind are held in state-run orphanages and boarding schools and subject to political indoctrination. China imposes draconian controls on the movement of Turkic Muslims throughout Xinjiang, utilizing such means as house arrest, tech-enabled mass surveillance and a forced-labor program.

These are serious, systemic human rights violations of unprecedented scope and scale, even for China.

Even though media freedom is a core requirement for Olympic hosts, Chinese authorities have tightened control over the domestic media and the internet. The government's so-called Great Firewall — a massive system of online censorship — along with state-controlled media within China bars all meaningful criticism and news. China has increasingly made it difficult to connect to virtual private networks, which international reporters rely on to work, and Beijing has forced out many international journalists working for major media outlets.