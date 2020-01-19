Minneapolis Star Tribune: Waiting game on the Affordable Care Act isn’t healthy

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The implications are enormous. Millions of Americans depend on the financial aid the law provides to buy private insurance. In Minnesota, the average household that applied for help through MNsure received $5,244 to buy coverage in 2020. That aid could be gone next year or in the future. The fate of the Medicare “doughnut hole” is equally uncertain, leaving seniors with frightening questions about how they’ll be able to afford medications.

The questions about the law’s future are also an absolute nightmare for lawmakers. One of the ACA’s pillars involved expanding access to state-run public medical assistance programs, with the federal government picking up most of the tab. In Minnesota, that allowed the state to cover an additional 209,000 people. Federal dollars available through the ACA’s “Basic Health Plan” program also allowed officials to bolster MinnesotaCare benefits and significantly offset the state’s financial responsibility for this program.