Now that President Biden has officially announced his attempt at a second term, it is appropriate to assess his accomplishments over the last two and half years. Where to begin?

Southern border

Biden’s border policies are on a pace to allow over four million illegal immigrants to gain residence in the U.S. this year. It is so bad that sanctuary cities like New York City are seeking federal payments to house and care for those making their way to New York.

There are even more serious results stemming from the Democrats' willful ignoring of what, and who, is coming in.

One of President Biden’s most serious accomplishments overshadows all other “successes.” That accomplishment deals with the thousands of illegal children who have been allowed entry without their families, or sponsors. An untold number of these forgotten children are doing slave labor, are consigned to be sex slaves, etc.

In regards to slave labor, I recommend the following New York Times article on the subject: “As Migrant Children Were Put to Work, U.S. Ignored Warnings”, - “The White House and federal agencies were repeatedly alerted to signs of children at risk. The warnings were ignored or missed.”

This accomplishment alone is sufficient to deny Biden/Harris re-election in 2024. As for any agency head who had responsibility for the border, they should resign. If they don’t, then impeach them.

There is more. For instance, there has been a marked increase in illegal Chinese immigrants coming in. Given the professed determination of China to surpass the U.S in every measure, why allow any of these folk’s entry. What do we know about them?

Again pertaining to China, they sell the components needed to make fentanyl to the Mexican cartels. The cartels make the final product in Mexico and transport it across the border. There are enough American addicts to create a multibillion market that includes other drugs also smuggled across the border.

The solution seems to be one in which all trade with the offending countries be taxed at 200%, or more. If the drug trade continues, then stop all trade completely.

Simply put, Biden has no intention of fortifying the border to stop the flow, of the what and the who.

Taxes

The Biden administration wants to begin taxing the unrealized investment gains of the very rich. This, of course, would be the prelude to going down the economic ladder to where the real money is, namely the middle class’s $30 trillion of retirement investments. Question: Will these gains be taxed again upon their removal from their respective accounts?

The administration is going to station armed IRS agents in every state. Interesting. The IRS can be armed, but the government doesn’t want us citizens to be armed. Why?

Military

A future accomplishment goal: The administration announced they want all military vehicles that run on petroleum products be battery driven. I can see the situation where a tank commander, heavily engaged with the enemy, asks for a pause in the battle to re-charge the batteries at the nearest charging station.

Recruiting efforts are failing, another accomplishment.

Economy

We all have suffered, to varying degrees, in Biden’s economic accomplishments. His major accomplishment in his economy is the fact that inflation is still greater than salary increases. In Trump’s economy, salary increases were much greater than inflation.

Re-electability

His accomplishment here is his convincing 70% of voters that he shouldn’t run again. A majority of Democrats don’t want him to run either.

Sadly, his cognitive skills have been greatly damaged. Whatever the reasons may be, he will continue to increasingly falter with time and age. As a result, he will be more dependent on his staff to tell him what he should be doing on any subject. In effect, his staff will continue to run the government. That being said, who has the authority to press the button that triggers our retaliation to a nuclear attack?

Biden and Trump should both stand down and let the next generation from both parties compete for the Presidency. There are better choices.