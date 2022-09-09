MOOTH: Possibilities to alleviate teacher shortage

A while back, a 3-year-old girl and I were playing basketball. I tried to make a free throw to see if I had any improvement in scoring. Unsurprisingly, I missed the basket by two feet due primarily to loss of muscle mass, being 84 years old.

I felt someone pushing me closer to the basket. It was the 3-year-old. I tried again and missed again. She pushed me even closer to the basket. This time I was successful in making a basket. With that success came a clapping of hands by the little girl along with the words “I knew you could do it! I knew you could do it!”. That little girl will always reside in my heart.

This story could be a metaphor for many different kinds of activities. The one I chose in this letter relates to a subject that arose when I was talking recently with Jeff Dase, DPS 61 Assistant Superintendent, Teaching and Learning. The subject had to do with finding enough qualified teachers to staff the schools. A related problem is intense competition across the country for teachers of color.

The preferred structure to help alleviate this problem appears to be a scholarship program whereby students would be able to pursue a teaching career. The money needed to fund such an effort could have many sources. Some that come to mind are:

- Money sources with the fewest attached restrictions:

Individuals of all income levels

Decatur corporations that could use a stable education system to attract potential new hires

Universities with large endowment accounts could wave tuition costs for those seeking to be teachers

Money sources with the greatest attached restrictions:

State and federal grants

Teacher unions

I don’t know what the structure of such a program should be. DMH has a scholarship program for those wanting to be nurses. Their program structure could be a useful template to start with in developing a teacher program.

To jump-start this program, perhaps contacting students currently studying to be teachers in the university system could be encouraged to sign up.

I do know such a program should have the requirement to teach in Decatur for five years.

The goal of the teacher program is twofold. First, increase the teacher supply to Decatur. Secondly, increase the number of teachers of color to bring to pass a more diversified learning environment for the students.

We can be successful. It will take some pushing. In the end, paraphrasing that little girl mentioned above “We knew we could do it! We knew we could do it!”