MOOTH Reviewing Biden's two years

Let's review the Biden administration’s accomplishments at their two-year mark.

Economy: President Biden’s responsibility was to eventually restore the economy to pre-pandemic levels of 2% inflation. Inflation is now over 8%. Current real wages continue to fall behind inflation. The families most affected negatively by this high inflation are the poor and the lower middle class.

President Biden should have focused on the supply system first. Instead, he made the mistake of putting too much money into the marketplace before the supply system was up and running.

The consequence of his decisions is the current recession we are in. The economy is projected to get worse before it gets better. The Federal Reserve is trying to cool the economy by raising interest rates. Typically, that leads to layoffs and stagflation.

Crime: The dramatic upsurge in crime in our largest cities can be attributed to the defund the police and to the early release movements. These decisions were not criticized by Democrats until crime became a major issue in the mid-term elections.

Illegal immigrants: The administration continues to claim that the southern border is closed. Yet, approximately 3-4 million illegal immigrants were apprehended at the southern border during Biden’s watch. Another million escaped into our country untouched by border authorities. There have been 1,251 illegal immigrant deaths, 60% being caused by either drowning or heat exposure. In addition, untold numbers of women and children have been taken in to slavery by human traffickers.

With this invasion has come enough fentanyl to kill every American. This chemical currently kills over 100,000 U.S. citizens a year between the ages of 18-45.

The purpose behind the Democrat encouragement of this invasion was recently described by the Democrats. Namely, give the illegals citizenship, with the expectation that they will vote Democrat. The Democrats' goal is to alter voting blocs. They are facilitating this goal by shipping the illegals at night by air all over the country. Interestingly, southwestern governors are criticized for shipping illegals to Democrat-run sanctuary cities.

Energy: President Biden wants to reshape our energy grid to a dependence on wind, solar, and other, as yet ill-defined, power sources. In doing so he is turning our country from energy independence to being dependent on sources controlled by our enemies. By minimizing domestic oil production, he claims to be also minimizing climate change. He apparently believes that extracting fossil fuels elsewhere in the world for our consumption does not alter the climate.

The combination of raging inflation at 9% and $5-plus gasoline earlier this year drove Biden’s approval rating down into the 30s. This price increase fit the administration’s plan to use high gasoline prices to move us to electric vehicles.

President Biden will not allow domestic mining of minerals needed for electric vehicles. Instead, he wants those minerals to come from mines in other countries that use slave labor. Interestingly, fossil fuels are used to do the mining and recovery processing of those minerals.

The administration’s restrictions on drilling for natural gas continue. The result being higher electricity and heating costs. Many families now have to balance the costs of heating versus food.

Equally important is the dramatic rise in cost of agricultural fertilizer which is made from natural gas. This cost increase is a major factor in our rising food prices. This increase in fertilizer costs is becoming unsustainable in the poorest countries. This will leave these countries exposed to serious malnutrition, at the least, or mass starvation at the worse.

Domestic relations: Biden campaigned in 2020 as a unifier that would heal the country. Now, President Biden has labeled millions of Republicans as being similar to Hitler and Mussolini. Add to this travesty is his labeling of parents as domestic terrorists who attend school board meetings and complain.

Who’s in charge? The most recent example was the administration’s non-elected hirelings instantaneous walk back of Biden’s comment that the COVID pandemic was over.

Summary: President Biden swore that he would make our country safe and secure. Instead, he has given us political instability, record high inflation, a lower standard of living and social chaos.