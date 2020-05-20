Naomi Ishisaka: Apprehensive about mask directive

Fikru’s fears of racial profiling could also be looked at through the lens of the American “racial contract,” which writer Adam Serwer described in a powerful piece in The Atlantic last week. Serwer wrote, “the racial contract is a codicil rendered in invisible ink, one stating that the rules as written do not apply to nonwhite people in the same way.” These invisible rules are what allow white protesters armed with assault rifles to violate stay-at-home orders and confront lawmakers in capitol buildings without any repercussions, while at the same time, blacks and Latinos are slapped with 80% of New York City’s social distancing violations.

Nationally, mask wearing has become a flash point, with retail and service workers — who are disproportionately people of color — being left to enforce new rules on wearing masks indoors, sometimes leading to violent confrontations.

The cruel irony is that the people most at risk for the virus are also the ones most likely to experience the dangers of racial profiling. One man, Aaron Thomas, put it this way on Twitter, “(As a black man) I want to stay alive but I also want to stay alive.”