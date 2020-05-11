Naomi Ishisaka: What those with disabilities knew

But communities of sick and disabled people have long been their own strongest advocates and sources of strength and support. People with disabilities have led the way in terms of self advocacy, mutual aid and care for the most vulnerable.

“It is really beautiful that disabled people, who are often really limited when it comes to economic resources, (extend support) to one another — and do outside of times of crisis — because they don’t see shame in relying on one another,” Basas said. “We’re taught that we should, that the goal is to be completely independent, but we realize that’s false.”

As the pandemic continues to reshape all parts of our lives, when it’s over, we don’t have to go back to business as usual. We can have those most affected sitting at the table making decisions for their own lives and advocating for policies that serve everyone. Nondisabled people can and should bring up the needs of disabled community members when they are not in the room. We can all insist that any solution that sacrifices or devalues the lives and contributions of any person or group are not solutions we will accept.

Photos: Camp Discovery

Naomi Ishisaka is a columnist at the Seattle Times.