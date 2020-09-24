Naomi Ishisaka: Who can lose with census chaos

It wouldn’t be 2020 if the census went according to plan.
The census may seem like a boring, bureaucratic topic, but its impact on our daily lives is huge and the results have the potential to reinforce or redress racial and economic disparities.
The number of changes and controversies that have dogged the 2020 census could make your head spin.
First, there was the battle over including a citizenship question, which the Trump administration lost last year but not before it stoked fear of the census for undocumented immigrants. (The citizenship question controversy resulted in the Census Bureau having to spend millions to reassure immigrants that their data would not be shared with authorities.)
Then, after years of preparation and strategy by community organizations to reach harder-to-count communities, the pandemic hit, throwing all those plans into chaos. In-person outreach events had to be scrapped and moved online, a risky shift, given the persistent digital divide.
Census door-knocking was supposed to start in May but was delayed to July and August, and then the deadline for collecting responses was moved from July to September, and then to October, then back to September, and it may get kicked back to October. On top of that, there are lawsuits flying on a number of issues, including the Trump administration’s effort to block, for the first time, the use of census counts of undocumented immigrants to apportion congressional seats.
Some people considered “counted” didn’t actually respond to the census themselves — they were tallied in talks with proxies such as neighbors or through federal records. And while 98% sounds good, no one really knows how many people represent 100%.
So who is not being counted?
“This is a fight against invisibility,” said Elsa Batres-Boni, the census strategic adviser for the city of Seattle. The people who are being left out are “renters, students, people of color, immigrants and folks who are essential workers, people who are worrying about putting something (on their) table and not the census.”
The undercount of people of color in the constitutionally mandated count, said Kamau Chege, the manager of the Washington Census Alliance, is part of the U.S. legacy of racial hierarchy. “When there’s an undercount, it’s not a surprise, because originally the census didn’t mean to count everybody in,” Chege said. “The census counted African Americans as three-fifths of people and it excluded ‘Indians, not taxed.’ It’s the only place in the Constitution that actually acknowledges the presence of slavery and alludes to the way that it was used to hoard resources and political power among certain communities and prevent it from being shared with everyone today.”
The census creates the foundation for the next 10 years to determine how many schools we need, how many people need health care, and potentially where vaccines should be distributed, Batres-Boni said. In addition to deciding congressional representation, federal funding is at stake. The people who suffer from an undercount are the people who need resources the most.
In a year when everything that could go wrong has, we can’t let accurate representation and equitable resource distribution become another casualty. Be counted. It’s a small but powerful act of resistance against racism and inequity, in a country that still has a long way to go.
BE COUNTED
There is still time to fill out the census. You can fill out the form online at 2020census.gov or by phone at 844-330-2020.
Naomi Ishisaka is a columnist for The Seattle Times. Email nishisaka@seattletimes.com
