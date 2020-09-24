Naomi Ishisaka: Who can lose with census chaos

Some people considered “counted” didn’t actually respond to the census themselves — they were tallied in talks with proxies such as neighbors or through federal records. And while 98% sounds good, no one really knows how many people represent 100%.

So who is not being counted?

“This is a fight against invisibility,” said Elsa Batres-Boni, the census strategic adviser for the city of Seattle. The people who are being left out are “renters, students, people of color, immigrants and folks who are essential workers, people who are worrying about putting something (on their) table and not the census.”

The undercount of people of color in the constitutionally mandated count, said Kamau Chege, the manager of the Washington Census Alliance, is part of the U.S. legacy of racial hierarchy. “When there’s an undercount, it’s not a surprise, because originally the census didn’t mean to count everybody in,” Chege said. “The census counted African Americans as three-fifths of people and it excluded ‘Indians, not taxed.’ It’s the only place in the Constitution that actually acknowledges the presence of slavery and alludes to the way that it was used to hoard resources and political power among certain communities and prevent it from being shared with everyone today.”