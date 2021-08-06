NASH NAAM: Plenty of reasons to vaccinate

When the COVID-19 pandemic swept the entire world, almost every human being was praying, each in their own way, to God to end that pandemic. But it was not going to end just like that. First, we had to know the type of the virus causing the pandemic, then we need to sequence its genomic code and then, if we were lucky, to find a treatment or vaccine to fight that lethal virus.

And science came to the rescue. In fewer than a couple of months, the entire genome of the COVID-19 virus was published online.

Then the race to find a vaccine started.

Many companies in many countries started working hard and fast to find a vaccine. All humanity's hopes and dreams became focused on finding something to fight that virus.

In less than 25 days after the publication of the genomic code, scientists at the Massachusetts-based biotech company Moderna developed a vaccine which is simply an amazing record.

Shortly thereafter, the German company BioNTech was successful in developing its own vaccine. The results of the clinical trials were astounding: a 90-95% effectiveness against the virus.

Others followed with more vaccines from China, Russia, United Kingdom, and other countries. And humanity breathed a sigh of relief and started to take a victory lap.

Finally, the vaccine against that dreadful virus that killed more than 4 million people worldwide became available. We were lucky in the U.S. that the vaccine became widely available and free. Vaccination ran strong in the early stages, but the U.S. peaked in April then it slowed down considerably.

Despite that vaccines are available everywhere and it is free, many Americans still do not want to take it.

Currently only a little more than 50% of Americans are fully vaccinated. It is somewhat difficult to understand the reluctance of many American adults to take the vaccine.

I think all of us should take a deep breath, review the facts with mental clarity and ignore the doom and gloom of social media postings.

Please allow me to share with you four facts that can’t be disputed:

No. 1: This virus is lethal. It killed more than 4 million people worldwide, among them more than 630,000 Americans. Even though older people are more susceptible, the virus does not spare anyone. Many young people got infected, and many died. So, no one is immune and all of us are vulnerable.

This virus caused the life expectancy in the United States to drop by 1.5 years, the first drop in expectancy since World War II.

Fact No. 2: Vaccines proved to be very effective in preventing infection by the virus. Even in breakthrough cases in which vaccinated people may get infected, the infection is very mild and does not require hospitalization and the chance of dying is extremely rate.

Fact No. 3: More than 500 million people have already been vaccinated around the world with very few side effects. This is a huge number and should, in normal circumstances, alleviate the apprehension and the reluctance of so many to take the vaccine.

Fact No. 4: As the fourth wave of COVID-19 infection with the delta variant spreads across the U.S., there is clear evidence that there is a relationship between vaccination and new cases. The per capita rate of new cases clusters in regions where a majority of adults remain unvaccinated.

One of the perplexing phenomena in America is the relationship between certain political persuasions and the rate of vaccination. I never imagined that red states and blue states would differ in the rate of accepting a potentially lifesaving measure. But unfortunately, it is true.

The vaccination against the COVID-19 carries with it more weight than say, taking your blood pressure medicine. With blood pressure medicine, you help yourself to remain healthy. But vaccination against this highly contagious pathogen has the potential of exponential effect of protecting your family, friends, coworkers, and your whole community and by extension your whole country.

So, when you make your own calculations, you should take into consideration the potential benefit to those around you and to your country that you love. It is not enough to just waive the flag to show your patriotism. The famous saying of President John F. Kennedy still rings true: “Ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country.”

Nash Naam is a Effingham doctor and president of the American Association for Hand Surgery.

