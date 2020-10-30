Nicholas Goldberg: Can Americans trust Tuesday's election?

When I was a boy I used to go vote with my mother on Election Day. At a nearby public school, we would enter a booth, draw a heavy curtain and I'd flick a number of little levers at her direction to mark our choices. Then I'd pull the handle to make it official — and, voila, we had done our democratic duty.

Afterward, I felt confident (and so did she) that even if our preferred candidates lost, the election would be honest and accurate and that the candidates who received the most votes would be declared the winners.

I no longer have that kind of unshakeable faith in the system.

As Election Day approaches, I find myself wondering, like so many other Americans, whether the process we've devised over two-and-a-half centuries is up to the task. Will the Electoral College once again stand in the way of the popular vote? Will a rigged redistricting process predetermine the outcome? Will the broken campaign finance system that hands access and influence to billionaires and corporations allow ordinary voices to be heard?

And, more immediately: Will voters cheat? Will armed militia members show up at polling places to intimidate voters? Will all the ballots be counted? Is the Postal Service too inept — or too politicized — to handle this year's heavy reliance on mail-in voting?