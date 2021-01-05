Nicholas Goldberg: Trump targets 'radical' history

Talk about futile gestures.

With his days in office rapidly dwindling, Donald Trump hurried late last month to appoint the members of his new "1776 Commission," which he established in November by executive order. Their mission: to do battle with the radicals and socialists he says have taken over our schools.

Never mind that the commission will have almost no time to meet before Trump leaves office, or that incoming President Joe Biden could easily dismantle it. Trump is moving ahead because, as he said in his executive order, students are being "taught in school to hate their own country, and to believe that the men and women who built it were not heroes, but rather villains."

There's nothing inherently wrong with a commission to discuss how we teach and present the past. Nations ought to rethink and reinterpret their history on a regular basis. Americans should discuss where we came from, how we got here and what we did right and wrong along the way — as well as how we should explain ourselves to our children.

Conservative historians should be a part of that discussion. And liberals and leftists — and traditionalists and revisionists of all sorts.