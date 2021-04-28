Nicholas Goldberg: Vaccine passports the nudge we need

Countries from Britain to Israel to Singapore to Aruba are moving toward — or already using — some form of vaccine passports.

I have trouble seeing what's coercive about them. Vaccines would still be an option, not a mandate. Like a driver's license. If you want to drive a car, you need to get a license, for safety's sake. But if you don't feel like getting a license, that's OK too — you also have the option of not driving a car.

Similarly, if you want your child to attend public school, you need to prove that he or she has been inoculated. If you're not willing to have your child be vaccinated for the safety of others, you have the option of home-schooling.

It would be the same with vaccine passports. If you wanted to go back to concert arenas and crowded theaters, you'd get yourself vaxxed and claim your passport. If you preferred to opt out, you could do that.