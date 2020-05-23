Nicholas Johnson: Schools will need help to recover

So far, federal aid and states’ own reserves are only sufficient to cover about one-fifth of that gap, leaving states $590 billion short. In addition, many local governments face enormous deficits of their own.

The impact on public education could be severe. Across the country, states provide 47% of all K-12 funding (with localities paying 45% and the federal government providing the rest). At the same time, education comprises about 26% of state budgets, making education cuts very hard to avoid at a time of big shortfalls.

The experience of the Great Recession of 2008 provides a sobering example of what may yet come.

School districts have never recovered from the layoffs they imposed back then. When COVID-19 hit, K-12 schools were employing 77,000 fewer teachers and other workers — even though they were teaching 2 million more children, and overall funding in many states was still below pre-2008 levels.

House Democrats have proposed nearly $1 trillion in additional state, local and education aid, and governors of both parties agree much more is needed. President Donald Trump and Congress need to provide significant fiscal relief to help states minimize any education cuts. But the Trump administration and some in Congress remain resistant.