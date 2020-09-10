Noah Feldman: Cheer quick FDA OK of a vaccine

Of course, we do not yet have all the data from the preliminary phases of the vaccine trials. But the federal law that authorizes EUAs sets a standard that these trials could well meet. It says that an EUA may be issued when, “based on the totality of scientific evidence available … including data from adequate and well-controlled clinical trials, if available, it is reasonable to believe that the product may be effective in diagnosing, treating, or preventing” the disease in question.

That’s an extremely low bar: that it is “reasonable” to believe that the vaccine “may” work.

The law also imposes a caveat. The “known and potential benefits” of the vaccine must “outweigh the known and potential risks … taking into consideration the material threat posed” by COVID-19. That burden could also be met, provided that early results don’t show the vaccines harming people who take them.

If the vaccines do qualify for an EUA, based on nonpartisan scientific and public health judgment, they should be made available. That should be true no matter who is president, and regardless of whether Trump will use the EUA announcement as an October surprise for partisan electoral advantage.