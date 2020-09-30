Noah Feldman: Even FDR was unable to pack Court

Roosevelt got no Supreme Court appointments in his first term. In the 1936 election, he won more than 60% of the vote and carried the Electoral College 523-8 — a landslide by any measure. The Democrats held a stunning 74 seats in the Senate to the Republicans’ 17, and ruled the House of Representatives by a margin of 334-88.

Thwarted by the Supreme Court, and frustrated by the thwarting, Roosevelt in 1937 proposed legislation that would have added a new justice for each one over the age of 70. Six justices were over 70, so the law would have let Roosevelt transform the court immediately.

The Republicans had no chance of stopping the court-packing plan. Yet remarkably, many Democrats objected, suggesting that Roosevelt was trying to change the balance of power and make himself a dictator. With Adolf Hitler having come to power in Germany, the charge resonated.

The justices themselves — including the court’s liberals — also disapproved. Roosevelt had argued that the old justices couldn’t keep up with their work. In a letter to the Senate Judiciary Committee, Chief Justice Charles Evan Hughes, liberal lion Justice Louis Brandeis and conservative stalwart Justice Willis Van Devanter denied the charge.