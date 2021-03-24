Noah Feldman: Lawyer throws Trump under the bus

The brief points out that Powell’s statements were made as part of Trump’s post-election campaign to overturn the result. It insists they were her opinions and legal theories — and, by extension, Trump’s. They were, the brief says, merely “claims that await testing by the courts through the adversary process” — as though promising to prove facts in court means those aren’t facts at all. The brief also shows screenshots of Powell on Fox News — as if to suggest that nothing said on Fox could be susceptible of being considered fact.

The thrust of the argument is that anything coming from Trump’s camp cannot be taken seriously as a factual statement. It was, Powell’s lawyers are saying, all rhetoric and opinion all the time, and reasonable people knew it.

You would think that the evident fact that many Republicans do believe exactly what Powell asserted would stand in the way of her argument. Not at all. Her lawyers imply either that those people aren’t reasonable, or else that they must be lying about what they think.

Both implications merit notice. Lots of Democrats think the Republicans who believe the election was stolen aren’t being reasonable. On the surface, that would seem to support Powell’s stand.