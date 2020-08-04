Noah Feldman: Supreme Court leaks don’t lead anywhere good

In 1979, Bob Woodward and Scott Armstrong published “The Brethren,” for which five justices gave interviews on the basis of anonymity. That book was the low point for the court’s leaking — or the high point, depending on your attitude. It had the effect of undermining the legitimacy of the body that had decided Roe v. Wade. And in retrospect, it’s possible to argue that the book’s publication helped spur the politicization of Supreme Court appointments by making it harder to see the justices as uninfluenced by partisan politics or petty disagreements.

Probably in reaction, a new cultural norm appeared in the years that followed. Leaks became rare and scattershot. Jeff Toobin gathered some leaked material for his book “The Nine,” focusing on Bush v. Gore. And in 2012, after the blockbuster Affordable Care Act decision, Jan Crawford of CBS reported that Chief Justice John Roberts had changed his mind in the course of deliberations before (partially) saving the ACA by upholding the law’s individual mandate.

But for the most part, the new norm against leaking worked — until last year.

It’s almost certainly the justices, not the law clerks, who leak. Law clerks have too much to lose by leaking contemporaneous events while they are at the court, and too little to gain.