Noah Feldman: Supreme Court ruling on LGBTQ rights is a power play by Gorsuch

The same is true for transgender status. If you are discriminating against somebody for identifying with a gender that differs from their biological sex at birth, you are necessarily discriminating on the basis of sex — because you would not be discriminating against the person if they had the opposite biological sex.

Gorsuch’s opinion follows this textualist logic. He got not only all the liberals to join him, but also Chief Justice John Roberts, who loves to show the world that the court’s decisions aren’t narrowly partisan, thus shoring up the institution’s legitimacy (and, cynics would say, building up capital he can later spend reversing liberal precedents).

Alito’s anguished response was to quote Scalia as saying that laws should be understood “to mean what they conveyed to reasonable people at the time they were written.” Alito pointed out that in 1964, no one thought that banning discrimination on the basis of sex would include banning homophobic or transphobic discrimination.