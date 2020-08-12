Noah Feldman: Trump’s confusing COVID orders

Someone will probably file a suit saying that Trump can’t use the FEMA emergency funds for the supplemental benefit. But in practice, a court would likely defer to Trump’s executive discretion on what counts as a reasonable use of emergency funds.

There is one quirk to be noted: $100 of the $400 is supposed to come from states, and Trump’s order seems to say you can only get the federal $300 if you first qualify for the state’s $100. Trump can’t control what states do. And it is uncertain whether the president can condition receipt of the $300 benefit on states first providing $100. The Supreme Court has held that a condition on federal aid can’t be a “gun to the head” of states. This condition could conceivably count as a gun, pressuring states to comply or lose $300 per qualified citizen. (There are technical reasons to think it might not count as a gun, though, mainly that this is new condition on a new benefit — not a removal of an existing benefit.)

The Constitution also gives the president a lot of leeway in seeing federal laws enforced. He can delay enforcement or even announce that he won’t enforce certain laws, the way President Barack Obama used his discretion on immigration enforcement to create DACA, the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.