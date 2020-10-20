Noah Feldman: Trump would need a lot of help

Yes, Trump came to office having broken unwritten norm after unwritten norm during his 2016 campaign. Threatening to have Hillary Clinton arrested and encouraging the "Lock her up" chants was perhaps the most obvious and egregious example. Of course, Trump didn't actually have Clinton arrested. That would have required lots of other people to go along with his scheme. The threat, however, put us all on notice that Trump would break unwritten norms with apparent impunity.

Once in office, Trump kept breaking unwritten norms, and he started breaking written ones, too.

The unwritten norms, like a depoliticized Department of Justice, are pretty fragile, and will be hard to rebuild. The written norms have fared somewhat better. Written norms are harder to break because doing so involves the cooperation of the whole system. The courts, for example, have been unwilling to go along with Trump in breaking written norms. Judges have reversed a number of Trump's illegal executive orders.

Trump could be bluffing, of course. The market appears to think so, or else it must be pricing the costs of constitutional crisis at something near zero, which can't be right. Regardless, the problem is that we can't be sure Trump is bluffing.