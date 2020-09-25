Noah Nelson: One step at a time for students

Now, not having those necessities has made college all the more difficult.

Outside of the classroom too, students can’t experience college like in the past. No one can be apart of large gatherings. Most clubs and extracurricular activities aren’t happening. Students can’t attend social hotspots like bars and sporting events.

So many thoughts continue to swirl through everyone’s mind. When will this all be over? Will we ever live a normal life again? Can we ring in the new year yet?

If I learned anything during the several months of quarantine and now with remote learning, it’s that we all must take this situation one step at a time. Everything happens for a reason, and somewhere down the line, this will all come to a graceful end. Who knows if it will be soon or a long time in the future, but there has to be a light at the end of this tunnel.

To each college student out there and any other students, teachers and parents, it will all be OK. Keep on doing what you’re doing to stay safe and healthy. Continue the hobby you picked up during quarantine. Check up on friends and relatives often. And most importantly, keep believing that this will all be over in no time.

Fellow college students, we are in this together. Remote learning is by no means an easy task, but we have to keep fighting. Never give up. A normal college experience is right around the corner. We just have to keep doing everything in our power now one step at a time.

Noah Nelson is a junior at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign majoring in journalism. He serves as a senior columnist for the school's independent newspaper, The Daily Illini.

