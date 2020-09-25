Noah Nelson: One step at a time for students

This fall is a strange semester indeed.
Last month, thousands of students returned to college campuses across the country with hopes of restoring a somewhat normal life. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, most students are currently taking some or all of their classes online. And I am part of the pack.
If 2020 has proved anything, it’s that life will throw obstacles anytime and facing adversity is all a part of the journey. As for college students, we must take this remote semester one step at a time.
Starting junior year at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign this fall, I knew the semester would be much different. It didn’t turn out the way anyone thought it would. No one can sit down in a campustown restaurant or bowl at the Illini Union. Football season is starting later than normal. Students can hardly have a college experience.
As with online classes, most university students take them from the comfort of their dorm room or apartment, if that’s even comforting at all. Whether it’s a scheduled Zoom lecture or pre-made videos, students are not receiving the same educational experience from online classes. Even in person, students sit with masks on separated from their peers with the professor lecturing from what feels like a mile away.
I have one in-person class and four online this fall. In past semesters, thousands of students on campus, including myself, grew so accustomed to normal college life: sitting side by side in a lecture hall, studying in groups and having face-to-face access to a professor or teacher’s assistant. Even now, students have to make reservations to study in some of the campus libraries.
Now, not having those necessities has made college all the more difficult.
Outside of the classroom too, students can’t experience college like in the past. No one can be apart of large gatherings. Most clubs and extracurricular activities aren’t happening. Students can’t attend social hotspots like bars and sporting events.
So many thoughts continue to swirl through everyone’s mind. When will this all be over? Will we ever live a normal life again? Can we ring in the new year yet?
If I learned anything during the several months of quarantine and now with remote learning, it’s that we all must take this situation one step at a time. Everything happens for a reason, and somewhere down the line, this will all come to a graceful end. Who knows if it will be soon or a long time in the future, but there has to be a light at the end of this tunnel.
To each college student out there and any other students, teachers and parents, it will all be OK. Keep on doing what you’re doing to stay safe and healthy. Continue the hobby you picked up during quarantine. Check up on friends and relatives often. And most importantly, keep believing that this will all be over in no time.
Fellow college students, we are in this together. Remote learning is by no means an easy task, but we have to keep fighting. Never give up. A normal college experience is right around the corner. We just have to keep doing everything in our power now one step at a time.
Noah Nelson is a junior at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign majoring in journalism. He serves as a senior columnist for the school's independent newspaper, The Daily Illini.
