Noah Nelson: Trump is the man America needs

You can’t always get what you want.
The title of The Rolling Stones’ classic hit song explains so much about what’s going on in today’s political sphere. Currently, Donald Trump is the president of the United States, which to many Americans is unfortunate.
To this American and millions of others, Trump is the man America needs in its highest office. If elected in November, he will prove once again that he is, and always will be, the outsider voters wanted.
Since taking office in 2017, Trump has experienced a presidency like no other. Sticking to most of his campaign promises, like assisting the country’s job growth, building a stronger economy, nominating three Supreme Court justices and growing America’s relationship with other countries.
Trump has also faced many obstacles. These obstacles include investigations into his campaign due to possible Russian interference in the 2016 election which later proved false, an impeachment trial on two charges: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress in which he was later acquitted by the Senate and continuously battling with Democrats whose main goal consists of removing him from office.
Trump continues to campaign for reelection while still finding time to run the country. And his campaign strategies haven’t changed all that much.
During the unprecedented 2016 presidential campaign, Trump used various tools in his toolbox that candidates from both parties had not done in the past — his constant use of Twitter, frequently name-calling his opponents, and, unlike some career politicians, plain honesty, just to name a few.
Having attended two Trump rallies during his 2016 run, the first a day before a Republican primary debate and the second two days before the Illinois primary election, he’s the only president I have seen in my lifetime as of yet. After watching him live in person, he has not changed his persona or character one bit. He’s still the man who tells it like it is.
With the exception of him becoming less rambunctious and more presidential while in office, Trump is still in many ways the same person that over 62 million Americans voted for on that memorable Tuesday night.
Though he was the unfavored candidate on the Republican side by numerous news outlets and celebrities, Trump ran as the outsider, which boosted his campaign even more so. Voters across the nation were tired of the same career politicians being elected to the highest office in the nation. They wanted someone they could relate to — someone who could actually change the office.
And he’s done just that. Even now as Trump seeks a second term against former Vice President Joe Biden, he has not let up on the fact he’s not a career politician. Rather, he’s a president who continues to accomplish his goals despite countless issues facing the nation today.
With issues like the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, racial tensions and climate change, among many other things, still affecting the country, Trump has also proved he can’t do everything.
However, if elected once again, he must focus on those issues at hand before pursuing other aspects of his policy agenda.
Whichever one comes out on top on election night, it will all be because of the voters, the ones who have this election in the palm of their hands.
Whatever the outcome, it’s safe to say every day is a brand new day in the Trump presidency. You never know what will happen or who will be involved. One thing is for sure: no one is going to change President Trump because Trump is who he is, and the outsider voters wanted.
Noah Nelson is a junior at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign majoring in journalism. He serves as a senior columnist for the school's independent newspaper, The Daily Illini.
