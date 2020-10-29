Noah Nelson: Trump is the man America needs

During the unprecedented 2016 presidential campaign, Trump used various tools in his toolbox that candidates from both parties had not done in the past — his constant use of Twitter, frequently name-calling his opponents, and, unlike some career politicians, plain honesty, just to name a few.

Having attended two Trump rallies during his 2016 run, the first a day before a Republican primary debate and the second two days before the Illinois primary election, he’s the only president I have seen in my lifetime as of yet. After watching him live in person, he has not changed his persona or character one bit. He’s still the man who tells it like it is.

With the exception of him becoming less rambunctious and more presidential while in office, Trump is still in many ways the same person that over 62 million Americans voted for on that memorable Tuesday night.

Though he was the unfavored candidate on the Republican side by numerous news outlets and celebrities, Trump ran as the outsider, which boosted his campaign even more so. Voters across the nation were tired of the same career politicians being elected to the highest office in the nation. They wanted someone they could relate to — someone who could actually change the office.